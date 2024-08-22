Be thorough and ensure all details are clear and agreed upon by all parties involved. Take the time to understand the interests and motivations of everyone at the table. Clear communication and meticulous attention to detail can prevent misunderstandings and foster a successful outcome.
BACKSTORY: Wale Arewa of Xperien
The FM chats to Wale Arewa, CEO of Xperien
What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?
Be thorough and ensure all details are clear and agreed upon by all parties involved. Take the time to understand the interests and motivations of everyone at the table. Clear communication and meticulous attention to detail can prevent misunderstandings and foster a successful outcome.
What was your first job?
My first job was as a quantity surveyor. It was a role that demanded precision and a deep understanding of construction costs, materials and timelines. This early experience taught me the importance of accuracy and careful planning in achieving successful project outcomes.
How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?
My first pay cheque was £1,300. I spent it on rent and other living expenses, which felt incredibly rewarding. Managing my own finances for the first time was a significant milestone in my journey to independence and responsibility.
What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?
I wish someone had told me to be patient because it’s a journey, not a destination. Success doesn’t happen overnight; it’s the result of consistent effort, resilience, and learning from both successes and setbacks.
If you could fix only one thing in South Africa, what would it be?
I would focus on fostering a fast-growing economy with ample opportunities for the masses. Economic growth is the foundation for improving quality of life, creating jobs and ensuring that everyone has a chance to succeed.
What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?
I always recover stronger from a crisis. Adversity has taught me resilience, and each challenge I’ve faced has ultimately made me more determined and capable.
What’s the worst investment mistake you’ve made?
Investing in a crypto hard wallet for safe storage. It was a costly lesson in the importance of thoroughly researching new technologies and understanding the risks involved before committing funds.
What’s the best investment you’ve ever made, and how much of it was due to luck?
The best investment I’ve ever made was in the team at the company I founded, Xperien. This investment was driven by careful selection and nurturing of talented individuals who shared my vision and work ethic. Very little of this success was due to luck; it was primarily the result of deliberate and strategic choices.
What’s the best book you’ve read recently, and why did you like it?
Dreams from My Father by Barack Obama. I appreciated the deep reflection on identity, roots and the journey of self-discovery. Obama’s acknowledgment of his heritage and the influences that shaped him resonated with me on a personal level.
What is the hardest life lesson you’ve learnt so far?
You are a product of your environment, so choose wisely. The people you surround yourself with and the environments you immerse yourself in profoundly affect your mindset, opportunities and overall success.
What phrase or bit of jargon irks you the most?
The phrase “You get what you deserve” irks me because it’s a fallacy. In reality, you get what you fight for. Success and rewards come from effort, determination and the ability to overcome obstacles, not from some inherent sense of entitlement.
What is something you would go back and tell your younger self that would impress them?
I would tell my younger self to find a passion, choose the right environment and be patient. These three elements are crucial for personal and professional growth. Passion fuels persistence, the right environment nurtures development and patience ensures you stay the course despite setbacks.
If you were President Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change or do tomorrow?
I would revise broad-based BEE policies to make them more effective and inclusive, and streamline visa processes for Africans to facilitate easier movement and collaboration within the continent. These changes could significantly enhance economic opportunities and regional integration.
