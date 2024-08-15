BACKSTORY: Lukesh Govindasamy of FNB Commercial Sales Gauteng

Lukesh Govindasamy, provincial head of FNB Commercial Sales Gauteng. Picture: Supplied
What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?
Always strive to craft a solution that exceeds clients’ expectations — incorporating elements that the client didn’t realise they required but which provide significant value to them.
What was your first job?
Selling point-of-sale solutions for a family-owned business.
How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?
R200 a week. I still lived at home, so the bulk was spent on family and friends, though it didn’t go too far.
What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?
Worry less about what people think about you. Based on their mindset or intent, nothing you do will change their opinion. Rather strive to be authentic and principled, and always believe in yourself.
If you could fix only one thing in South Africa, what would it be?
Youth unemployment through implementing a robust and well-thought-out business reform agenda to help our business community thrive.
What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?
I am an introvert and prefer diverting attention — except when Staying Alive is playing and I am moved by a higher force to perform my John Travolta moves.
What’s the worst investment mistake you’ve made?
Selling shares too soon after the Covid crisis/recovery period.
What’s the best investment you’ve ever made? And how much of it was due to luck?
It was an investment in myself when I decided to do an MBA, full time, in 2001/2002. I applied to the highest-rated business school at the time and consider it divine intervention that I was accepted, as they accepted only one out of eight to 10 qualified candidates that year. The learning experience was made richer by completing my MBA at the Richard Ivey School of Business in Ontario, Canada. It’s an investment that has served me well ever since.
What’s the best book you’ve read recently and why did you like it?
The Infinite Game by Simon Sinek, and the following paragraph from the introduction sums up why this book resonated with me: “It is well within our power to build a world in which the vast majority of us wake up every single morning inspired, feel safe at work, and return home fulfilled at the end of the day. The kind of change I advocate is not easy. But it is possible. With good leaders — great leaders — this vision can come to life. Great leaders are the ones who think beyond ‘short term’ vs ‘long term’. They know that it is not about the next quarter or the next election; it is about the next generation. Great leaders set up their organisations to succeed beyond their own lifetimes, and when they do, the benefits — for us, for business and even for the shareholder — are extraordinary”.
The statement “Planting trees under whose shade we will not sit” talks to the intent of this book and I hope that our new cabinet ministers find the time to read this inspiring book.
What is the hardest life lesson you’ve learnt?
That life is not fair. There are too many people who endure severe hardship and suffering.
What phrase or bit of jargon irks you most?
I try not to sweat the small stuff, but phrases such as “Trust me” and “To be honest” create some discomfort for me.
What is something you would go back and tell your younger self that would impress them?
I would tell my younger self that the following message is true and they shouldn’t take too long to fully appreciate this as it will have a profoundly positive impact on their life: “Be still and know that I am the Lord your God. In all your ways acknowledge me and I will direct your paths and all things will work together for your good.”
The longer I have lived, the more I have acknowledged and appreciated God’s presence, guidance and protection in my life. It started at a very young age when my most wonderful and amazing grandparents were willing and able to take me in as a toddler and raise me.
If you were President Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change, or do, tomorrow?
I would take a very tough stance on corruption. Looting and corruption have been the largest contributors to our challenges as a country and we now need to rebuild our moral fabric and prioritise our people and their needs.
