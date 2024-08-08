BACKSTORY: Gloria Tapon Njamo of Santam Partner Solutions

Gloria Tapon Njamo, CEO of Santam Partner Solutions. Picture: Supplied
What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?
Read the room, understand the unspoken words, and ask the right questions to recognise the potential deal-breakers.
What was your first job?
I grew up during the 1980s, a very challenging period. This meant that finances were tight in my family. Hence, while in high school, I sold toys by making cold calls at people’s homes. This taught me much about people and negotiations. Before my high school days, at about the age of 10, my father had ventured into the taxi industry and because I could work my way around numbers he wanted me to assist him with managing the finances and administration of the business. I learnt valuable lessons about how to manage cash flow and budgets.
How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?
It was so long ago, I cannot even recall. All I remember is the agreement I made with my parents to buy my school stationery from the profits of my toy-selling business.
What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?
Focus on your strengths and you will be just fine; don’t sweat the small stuff; and today is not an indication of tomorrow.
If you could fix only one thing in South Africa, what would it be?
Decisive leadership for the benefit of the unserved, both in the private and the public sector. Our country would not only be better served, but we would be far ahead of where we find ourselves now if our leaders could be focused and more decisive.
What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?
Most people know me as being very direct, but I am actually a closet introvert.
What’s the worst investment mistake you’ve made?
Investing as a majority shareholder in a start-up business where I was not actively involved, and in an industry which I didn’t understand. This taught me some valuable lessons. I now never forget the principle of putting my money in an industry I understand.
What’s the best investment you’ve ever made? And how much of it was due to luck?
When buying my first investment property I ensured that I was properly educated about how the property business works — so I didn’t go in blind. The timing was also right. Obviously, luck was not the only driver, but it played a part, as my decision to invest coincided with variables that ensured I got the right property at a reasonable price.
What’s the best book you’ve read recently and why did you like it?
A New Earth by Eckhart Tolle. It helped me understand and distance myself from ego and deepened my faith and spirituality. As a result, I do not sweat the unknowns of the future.
What is the hardest life lesson you’ve learnt?
As a woman I have learnt that the corporate world can be very judgmental as we navigate the ladder of success. I have learnt that authenticity, especially in corporate South Africa, comes at a price. Fortunately, I work for a company that embraces diversity in all facets. Colleagues are encouraged to come as they are, which ensures authentic conversations across the business.
What phrase or bit of jargon irks you most?
I can’t do it.
What is something you would go back and tell your younger self that would impress them?
You are a fabulous, gifted, wise woman. Trust yourself and speak up more.
If you were President Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change, or do, tomorrow?
I would change the way I lead and be intentional in the changes I want to make. And I would be more decisive.
BACKSTORY: Gloria Tapon Njamo of Santam Partner Solutions
