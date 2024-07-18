BACKSTORY: Nthabiseng Thema of Summit Africa

Nthabiseng Thema of Summit Africa. Picture: Supplied
What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?
Prioritise building a strong relationship by partnering with the people you are doing a deal with. This will help you better understand what is important to them, and by listening through curiosity, you are able to see opportunity and how to best add value to the investment to maximise returns for you and your partners.
What was your first job?
I worked as a cashier at my parents’ supermarket during holidays while I was in high school and at university.
How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?
If memory serves, it was about R2,500. I spent most of it on driving lessons (I needed a lot of lessons) and taxi fare.
What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?
There are two things I wish someone had told me.
First, it is critical to establish strong connections with a network of peers and mentors in your chosen industry. You build these relationships by keeping in contact, but more than that it is about having meaningful conversations by asking vulnerable questions or challenging traditional thinking; being meaningful in your interactions is a game-changer.
Second, learn to adapt, roll with the punches and treat whatever “mistakes” you make as lessons, because you never know what life will throw at you. The worst thing you could do is let failure discourage you or prevent you from trying again.
If you could fix only one thing in South Africa, what would it be?
I would ensure that everyone has access to quality, affordable education, and that educators have access to all the tools and resources needed to do their jobs effectively.
What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?
I’m quite an open book — there isn’t much that people close to me don’t know about me. If I were to choose one thing it’s that I really enjoy colouring books. They were my favourite toy as a child, and I still find joy in colouring, even to this day
What’s the worst investment mistake you’ve made?
I have more than 150 cookbooks, both in paper and digital formats on my Kindle. I’ve always had the idea of sprucing up my diet, which led me to invest a lot in cookbooks. However, to this day, they remain unused and are gathering dust on my bookshelf.
What’s the best investment you’ve ever made? And how much of it was due to luck?
The best investment I ever made was deciding to invest in my health and wellbeing, and only channelling my energy into things that bring me joy and fulfilment. It’s a work in progress, but one that has had a positive impact on my life and career.
What’s the best book you’ve read recently and why did you like it?
I am currently reading Women Who Run with the Wolves by Clarissa Pinkola Estés. Estés explores the psychological and spiritual aspects of the wild woman archetype, arguing that reconnecting with this innate, instinctual aspect of femininity can empower women to reclaim their strength, creativity and authenticity.
What is the hardest life lesson you’ve learnt so far?
The importance of resilience and adaptability in the face of change. Life is full of unexpected twists and turns, and sometimes things don’t go as planned. Learning to adapt to new circumstances, overcome challenges and bounce back from setbacks is crucial for growth and success.
What phrase or bit of jargon irks you most?
There are actually two: “There is no need to boil the ocean” and “Don’t throw the baby out with the bathwater.”
What is something you would go back and tell your younger self that would impress them?
Your resilience, determination and hard work will pay off one day.
If you were President Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change, or do, tomorrow?
I would take time to truly understand the core capabilities needed to drive economic growth in the country and invest in improving the education sector to develop those core capabilities.
BACKSTORY: Nthabiseng Thema of Summit Africa
The FM chats to Nthabiseng Thema, partner and investments lead: private equity at Summit Africa
What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?
Prioritise building a strong relationship by partnering with the people you are doing a deal with. This will help you better understand what is important to them, and by listening through curiosity, you are able to see opportunity and how to best add value to the investment to maximise returns for you and your partners.
What was your first job?
I worked as a cashier at my parents’ supermarket during holidays while I was in high school and at university.
How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?
If memory serves, it was about R2,500. I spent most of it on driving lessons (I needed a lot of lessons) and taxi fare.
What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?
There are two things I wish someone had told me.
First, it is critical to establish strong connections with a network of peers and mentors in your chosen industry. You build these relationships by keeping in contact, but more than that it is about having meaningful conversations by asking vulnerable questions or challenging traditional thinking; being meaningful in your interactions is a game-changer.
Second, learn to adapt, roll with the punches and treat whatever “mistakes” you make as lessons, because you never know what life will throw at you. The worst thing you could do is let failure discourage you or prevent you from trying again.
If you could fix only one thing in South Africa, what would it be?
I would ensure that everyone has access to quality, affordable education, and that educators have access to all the tools and resources needed to do their jobs effectively.
What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?
I’m quite an open book — there isn’t much that people close to me don’t know about me. If I were to choose one thing it’s that I really enjoy colouring books. They were my favourite toy as a child, and I still find joy in colouring, even to this day
What’s the worst investment mistake you’ve made?
I have more than 150 cookbooks, both in paper and digital formats on my Kindle. I’ve always had the idea of sprucing up my diet, which led me to invest a lot in cookbooks. However, to this day, they remain unused and are gathering dust on my bookshelf.
What’s the best investment you’ve ever made? And how much of it was due to luck?
The best investment I ever made was deciding to invest in my health and wellbeing, and only channelling my energy into things that bring me joy and fulfilment. It’s a work in progress, but one that has had a positive impact on my life and career.
What’s the best book you’ve read recently and why did you like it?
I am currently reading Women Who Run with the Wolves by Clarissa Pinkola Estés. Estés explores the psychological and spiritual aspects of the wild woman archetype, arguing that reconnecting with this innate, instinctual aspect of femininity can empower women to reclaim their strength, creativity and authenticity.
What is the hardest life lesson you’ve learnt so far?
The importance of resilience and adaptability in the face of change. Life is full of unexpected twists and turns, and sometimes things don’t go as planned. Learning to adapt to new circumstances, overcome challenges and bounce back from setbacks is crucial for growth and success.
What phrase or bit of jargon irks you most?
There are actually two: “There is no need to boil the ocean” and “Don’t throw the baby out with the bathwater.”
What is something you would go back and tell your younger self that would impress them?
Your resilience, determination and hard work will pay off one day.
If you were President Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change, or do, tomorrow?
I would take time to truly understand the core capabilities needed to drive economic growth in the country and invest in improving the education sector to develop those core capabilities.
ALSO READ:
BACKSTORY: Steve Mallaby of adumo Payouts
BACKSTORY: Msizi Khoza of Absa CIB
BACKSTORY: Vanesha Palani of Nedbank
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.