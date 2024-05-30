BACKSTORY: Monde Twala of Paramount Africa

Monde Twala of Paramount Africa. Picture: Supplied
What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?
It is important for the deal to benefit all parties. There should be mutual understanding for a sustained partnership. Good deals are always anchored in partnerships, in delivering value and in a win-win outcome.
What was your first job?
I worked at Mike’s Kitchen as a waiter right after high school, which anchored me in service and in my passion for people. I recommend it for any young person who wants to work in any people-orientated space. It teaches community and being social and adaptable.
How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?
My first pay cheque came from playing football as a hopeful amateur. It was probably about R250-R350, and I spent it on clothes and shoes.
What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?
Listening is a skill, and listening is power. You can only get better if you listen to those around you. The other thing is that I wish I was told earlier in life to start reading. The power of knowledge and reading is an amazing source for influence and leading.
If you could fix only one thing in South Africa, what would it be?
Inspiring active citizenship — active citizens rule and run the world. Let’s get more people involved in fixing the country, coming up with solutions for Africans by Africans. Let’s engage young people in shaping South Africa; encourage them to play a role in shaping our ailing economy. Active citizenship is the anchor of any growing economy and nation. Let’s get up and do something about it!
What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?
I challenge myself to find a new song every day, one that helps me navigate through the day. My grandmother challenged me to learn a new word a day — now I challenge myself to discover a new song. Life is about rhythm and how you flow and play your notes in business or life, and about how it all comes together. Music is my culture. It calms me, energises me, gives me purpose and direction and helps me connect with people.
What’s the worst investment mistake you’ve made?
My worst investment is also my best investment — it’s my vintage VW Golf 1 Cabriolet. It was my first car, given to me by my aunt as a gift in the 1990s, when I finished school. I’ve fixed it many times and still have it. It’s the worst investment I’ve made, according to many in my family. It’s the best because it’s given me so much. I’m sentimental about it because it represents a lot — independence, freedom, a connection to my family; it enabled me in many ways. I appreciate its significance in shaping who I am and what I am about.
What’s the best investment you’ve ever made? And how much of it was due to luck?
A second best investment has been in property, specifically my coastal property. It’s a place of peace, a holiday home, where I recover. It’s the one place I designed and built from scratch, without any help. It’s a legacy project for my family — my entire family uses it, so it benefits the greater collective around me. It has also grown in value, which is always a good indication of a good investment.
What’s the best book you’ve read recently and why did you like it?
I read a lot of business books and biographies. At present I am reading Leaders Eat Last by Simon Sinek; it’s helping me navigate modern-day leadership challenges.
What is the hardest life lesson you’ve learnt so far?
Losing my mother two years ago was the hardest life lesson, because the gift of people, love, family and community was anchored in my mom. It’s the one loss I felt hard. Everything else — for example in business — you win, you lose, you recover. Same in sport. My mom had a big impact on my life and in shaping me into who I am today.
If you were President Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change, or do, tomorrow?
I would invest aggressively in young people. I would invest in the future, focusing a lot harder on empowering young people to venture into the tech space in particular. Africa has the youngest population in the world, and we live in a tech-driven era. I would invest in young people to shape the country and continent.
