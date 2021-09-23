BACKSTORY: Deloitte’s Dinesh Munu

What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?

Trust between the parties is key.

What was your first job?

At the age of 13 I landed a weekend job as a shop attendant.

How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?

My first formal pay cheque was as a trainee accountant. My gross salary was R2,800 and I had to start paying back my student loan.

What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?

Work-life balance is key.

If you could fix only one thing in SA, what would it be?

Stimulate growth and employment in formal and informal economies.

What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?

I lived in a rural village for 21 years.

What’s the worst investment mistake you’ve made?

Buying expensive sports cars.

What’s the best investment you’ve ever made? And how much of it was due to luck?

Purchasing a property. Luck had everything to do with it.

What is the hardest life lesson you’ve learnt so far?

Life is short so have no regrets. Live every moment.

What is something you would go back and tell your younger self that would impress them?

You can’t control everything but you can control how you react.

Was there ever a point at which you wanted to trade it all in for a different career? And, if so, what would that career be?

If not an accountant, then definitely an engineer as I enjoy solving complex problems.

If you were President Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change, or do, tomorrow?

Hold the ANC more accountable in terms of service delivery.