BACKSTORY: Mercer SA’s Keletjo Chiloane

What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?

Try to look for the best outcome for all parties involved. It’s important that all deals concluded should be able to stand up to scrutiny.

What was your first job?

In high school I worked as a guest house receptionist, giving me an opportunity to build problem-solving skills. My first formal job was with a mining company that sponsored my university studies.

How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?

I earned around R6,000 and spent some of it on household items for my mom. The rest was used to cover my living expenses.

What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?

Be intentional in building your network, seek out mentorship, and take calculated risks.

If you could fix only one thing in SA, what would it be?

I would create an enabling environment, with a focus on equal access to quality education, so that everyone can pursue their ambitions and enjoy opportunities regardless of their background.

Was there ever a point at which you wanted to trade it all in for a different career? And if so, what would that career be?

If I had to trade, I would be a commercial pilot or perhaps a travel journalist.

What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?

I completed the 94.7 cycle challenge with a questionable amount of training on a very heavy second-hand bicycle.

What’s the worst investment mistake you’ve made?

Starting my investment portfolio late in my career and then trying to time the market.

What do you consider the most overrated virtue?

Being agreeable. Though it might be seen as a way to maintain the peace it can result in one’s views never being heard or expressed.

What is something you would go back and tell your younger self that would impress them?

You are more capable than you give yourself credit for. Dream big, and chase those dreams.

If you were President Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change, or do, tomorrow?

Definitely not an enviable position or an easy task to run a country, is it? I would focus more on accountability to service delivery at all levels of government and ensure that everyone found guilty of wrongdoing is penalised.