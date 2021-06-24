Money & Investing / Backstory

BACKSTORY: KPMG SA CEO Ignatius Sehoole

We question Ignatius Sehoole, CEO of KPMG SA

24 June 2021 - 05:00
Ignatius Sehoole, CEO of KPMG SA. Picture: Supplied
Ignatius Sehoole, CEO of KPMG SA. Picture: Supplied

What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?

Be yourself and be honest with what you can deliver. Don’t create an expectation that you know you cannot deliver on.

What was your first job?

My first job was at Consol Glass, decorating glasses. I was still a young lad at that time.

How much was your first pay cheque and how did you spend it?

It was around R80 a week. I gave it to my mother who needed it to help support everyone at home.

What is the hardest life lesson you’ve learnt?

The loss of my mother affected me immensely. Life did not prepare me for it. I was 28 and the pain has been deep, up until today.

What is the one investment you wish you had made, or made earlier?

I wish I had started earlier in life to speak broadly and openly on ethics and integrity. I could have been more outright and evangelised on this problem that is prevalent in our society today.

What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?

Stay away from debt. When I started working full-time, I had so many offers for credit that I accepted. I learnt the hard way.

What is something you would go back and tell your younger self that would impress them?

Always be vocal about what is right and stand up for what you believe in.

If you could fix only one thing in SA, what would it be?

Corruption.

What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?

At some point in my life I was a truck driver.

Was there ever a point at which you wanted to trade it all in for a different career? And, if so, what would that career be?

No, not at all. I never had any second thoughts about my career as a CA.

If you were President Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change, or do, tomorrow?

I would tackle the issue of corruption head on and get rid of every corrupt official in the public service.

More Backstory

BACKSTORY: Grindrod’s Xolani Mbambo

We question CEO of Grindrod Freight Services Xolani Mbambo
Money & Investing
1 week ago

BACKSTORY: Jonathan Elcock

We question Jonathan Elcock, CEO and founder of CompariSure
Money & Investing
2 weeks ago

BACKSTORY: Tom Marsicano

We question Tom Marsicano, CEO of ‘and Change’
Money & Investing
3 weeks ago

BACKSTORY: Akani MD Zamani Letjane

We question Akani MD Zamani Letjane
Money & Investing
4 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Magda Wierzycka’s return lifts eyebrows
Money & Investing
2.
SAA: Dream venture, or delusion?
Money & Investing
3.
2020 BEE.conomics survey findings: 51 black-owned ...
Money & Investing
4.
Why Santam is ditching pandemic insurance
Money & Investing
5.
SA’s best and worst Reits
Money & Investing

Related Articles

BACKSTORY: EY Africa’s Stephen Ntsoane

Money & Investing / Backstory

BACKSTORY: Mukuru CEO Andy Jury

Money & Investing / Backstory

BACKSTORY: Mobiz CEO Greg Chen

Money & Investing / Backstory

BACKSTORY: BDO SA’s Servaas Kranhold

Money & Investing / Backstory

BACKSTORY: Mohammed Akoojee

Money & Investing / Backstory

BACKSTORY: Liberty Two Degrees CEO Amelia Beattie

Money & Investing / Backstory

BACKSTORY: Michael Arbuthnot

Money & Investing / Backstory

BACKSTORY: African Rainbow Capital’s Charmaine Padayachy

Money & Investing / Backstory

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.