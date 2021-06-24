BACKSTORY: KPMG SA CEO Ignatius Sehoole

What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?

Be yourself and be honest with what you can deliver. Don’t create an expectation that you know you cannot deliver on.

What was your first job?

My first job was at Consol Glass, decorating glasses. I was still a young lad at that time.

How much was your first pay cheque and how did you spend it?

It was around R80 a week. I gave it to my mother who needed it to help support everyone at home.

What is the hardest life lesson you’ve learnt?

The loss of my mother affected me immensely. Life did not prepare me for it. I was 28 and the pain has been deep, up until today.

What is the one investment you wish you had made, or made earlier?

I wish I had started earlier in life to speak broadly and openly on ethics and integrity. I could have been more outright and evangelised on this problem that is prevalent in our society today.

What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?

Stay away from debt. When I started working full-time, I had so many offers for credit that I accepted. I learnt the hard way.

What is something you would go back and tell your younger self that would impress them?

Always be vocal about what is right and stand up for what you believe in.

If you could fix only one thing in SA, what would it be?

Corruption.

What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?

At some point in my life I was a truck driver.

Was there ever a point at which you wanted to trade it all in for a different career? And, if so, what would that career be?

No, not at all. I never had any second thoughts about my career as a CA.

If you were President Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change, or do, tomorrow?

I would tackle the issue of corruption head on and get rid of every corrupt official in the public service.