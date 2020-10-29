BACKSTORY: Attacq CEO Melt Hamman

What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?

Listen, understand and be proactive. Find solutions to problems the other party is not even aware of yet.

What was your first job?

I was an article clerk for an auditing company.

How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?

It was R1,650 per month. This was back in 1993, and I had to purchase my own laptop, which cost around R350 a month back then. So that’s how I spent most of the money, paying off the device.

What was the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?

Dream. Plan. Process. To envision your dream, develop a plan and then execute to make it a reality. It’s all about the process.

If you could fix only one thing in SA, what would it be?

Ensure that we, as citizens, abide by the laws of the nation. Corruption, for instance, both in the private and public sector steals from the poor, undermines service delivery and stifles our country’s economic growth.

What is the one investment you wish you had made, or made earlier?

I should’ve bought Capitec shares way earlier. In 2002, I think they were trading at R1.20; but now you can get them for around R1,178.82 a share. If I had invested R10,000; today’s value would be R9.8m.

What is the hardest life lesson you’ve learnt?

That you need to spend more time with people who create positive energy and less time with those who sap your energy.

What do you consider the most overrated idea?

The notion that lifestyle supersedes quality of life.

What is something you would go back and tell your younger self that would impress him?

That I helped list a company on the JSE.

Was there ever a point at which you wanted to trade it all in for a different career? And, if so, what would that career be?

Yes, I have. I wanted to be a schoolteacher. It’s an incredible opportunity to affect young lives.

If you were Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change, or do, tomorrow?

I would bring together a team that consists of the best professionals in their respective fields, so we can work on making the country a success.