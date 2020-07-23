BACKSTORY: Tebele Luthuli

What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?

Transparency and collaboration when working towards a common goal to achieve the best outcome.

What was your first job?

I was a candidate attorney at Werksmans.

How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?

It was R11,000. I splurged on a fancy handbag, contributed towards the groceries at home and saved the rest. My father has always emphasised the importance of saving and it is a habit I got into from my first pay cheque.

What do you consider the most overrated virtue?

I can’t say what the most overrated virtue is. I would say the most underrated virtue is ethics and ethical behaviour; we need to see a resurgence of that.

What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?

I enjoy cooking and lockdown has given me the opportunity to experiment in the kitchen a lot more.

What have you most enjoyed/disliked about lockdown?

I have enjoyed working from home and being able to spend more time with my family. As an avid traveller, the worst part about lockdown is the impact on leisure travel for the foreseeable future.

What, if anything, would you have changed about SA’s approach to lockdown?

More transparency from the government as to the basis of some of their decisions and a more collaborative approach with other social partners such as business. The fact that the reintroduction of the liquor ban was a blindside move does not help matters, particularly when there are so many jobs on the line.

What was the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?

You are more than enough.

What is the one investment you wish you had made, or made earlier?

I’m already invested in property and look forward to investing in more property in the future.

Was there ever a point at which you wanted to trade it all in for a different career? And if so, what would that career be?

I’ve always been interested in journalism as a career, or psychology.

If you were Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change, or do, tomorrow?

A lot of plans have been announced, but implementation falls short. UIF/Ters, for example, has fallen woefully short of assisting the most vulnerable. I would lean more on the implementation capacity of the private sector to help distribute funds to those in need.