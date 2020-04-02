BACKSTORY: Wandile Sihlobo

What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?

Ensure that both sides are better off. If one feels unfairly disadvantaged, it threatens the sustainability of the deal.

What was your first job?

I was a tutor at the University of Fort Hare.

How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?

It was for R500 and I spent it on pizzas and other things students like.

What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?

You always need to have a strong support system around you.

What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?

I listen to a lot of hip-hop music.

How do you are you planning to get through the lockdown?

It will mostly be work, reading and writing.

What is your biggest regret?

Not doing a lot of quantitative subjects in school.

What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?

I listen to a lot of hip-hop music.

What has been your worst purchase?

Expensive gadgets that I quickly got bored of.

What is something you would go back and tell your younger self that would impress him?

I’m going to have a book published before turning 30.

What is the one investment you wish you had made, or made earlier?

Investment in my wellbeing and taking time for myself. If you are healthy and your mind is in the right place all other things will follow nicely.

What do you consider the most overrated virtue?

Patience.

Was there ever a point when you wanted to trade it all in for a different career? And if so, what would that career be?

No — I actually changed from accounting to agricultural economics.

How do you cope with load-shedding?

Like every other South African. It’s a constant struggle.

If you were President Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change, or do, tomorrow?

His response to Covid-19 is commendable. I would continue to make the tough decisions to save lives.