BACKSTORY: Equites Property Fund’s Andrea Taverna-Turisan

What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?

Don’t try to be too clever, as that might chase the deal away.

What was your first job?

I was a media planner at an advertising agency.

How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?

£600 — and it all went towards rent.

What is the one investment you wish you had made, or made earlier?

I wish I had bought lots of Apple stock when Steve Jobs came back to the company.

What are you reading at the moment? What’s the one book everyone should read?

I am reading Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari at the moment. Everyone should read Nelson Mandela’s autobiography.

How would you fix Eskom?

I would employ a CEO with competence rather than political affiliation.

What is your biggest regret?