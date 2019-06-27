Money & Investing / Backstory

BACKSTORY: Peregrine CEO Rob Katz

We question Peregrine CEO Rob Katz on his current read, biggest regret and the investment he wishes he’d made earlier

27 June 2019 - 05:00
Peregrine CEO Robert Katz. Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS
Peregrine CEO Robert Katz. Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS

What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?

Make sure you thoroughly understand all the detail as well as the strategic issues and implications before you enter negotiations.

What was your first job?

Working at Dion’s during school holidays. I got paid R5 a day, a reasonable amount back then.

What are you reading at the moment?

Vasily Grossman and the Soviet Century by Alexandra Popoff. It is a magnificent biography of the great Soviet writer Vasily Grossman and does justice to his outspoken eloquence as one of the 20th century’s foremost witnesses to the twin evils of Nazism and Stalinism.

What is the one investment you wish you had made or made earlier?

Investing in Naspers shares many years ago, when I worked at a subsidiary of the group.

Your biggest regret?

Not getting overseas work experience once I had newly qualified as a CA (SA).

What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?

I have completed more than 30 marathons, including two Comrades, proving that consistency and sheer will are the way to reach what may seem at the outset to be unachievable targets.

Your favourite hero of fiction?

Indiana Jones.

Tell us about a hidden SA gem that not many people know about?

Gwaing River Mouth outside George on the Garden Route: breathtaking views.

Is there such a thing as "enough money" and, if so, how much is it?

Yes. It’s when you can comfortably live the life you want as well as being able to contribute meaningfully to charities.

How do you deal with stress?

Regular exercise, reading and eating copious amounts of dark chocolate.

Which living person do you most admire?

Former chief rabbi of Israel Yisrael Lau who, as a small child, survived the Holocaust. In recognition of his efforts to promote interfaith dialogue, he was awarded the Legion of Honour (France’s highest accolade).

What do you regard as the lowest depth of misery?

Not being able to provide for one’s family.

How would you fix SA’s jobs crisis?

Investing substantially in the education of our youth as well as creating a business environment conducive for small businesses and attractive enough for direct foreign investment.

More backstory

BACKSTORY: AfriSam’s Richard Tomes

We question Richard Tomes, executive head of marketing for AfriSam
Money & Investing
1 week ago

BACKSTORY: PwC CEO Shirley Machaba

We question PWC Southern Africa CEO Shirley Machaba
Money & Investing
2 weeks ago

BACKSTORY: Absa Home Loans’ Geoff Lee

We analyse Geoff Lee, managing executive at Absa Home Loans
Money & Investing
3 weeks ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Laying bare the ransacking at Steinhoff
Money & Investing
2.
BACKSTORY: AfriSam’s Richard Tomes
Money & Investing / Backstory
3.
Adventures in accounting: Trustco baffles brains
Money & Investing
4.
Behind Naspers’ listing snafu
Money & Investing
5.
Stor-Age stands out thanks to the hoarders
Money & Investing

Related Articles

BACKSTORY: Absa’s Faisal Mkhize

Money & Investing / Analyse This

BACKSTORY: Absa Group’s Bongiwe Gangeni

Money & Investing / Backstory

BACKSTORY: University of Pretoria's Tawana Kupe

Money & Investing / Backstory

BACKSTORY: Uber Eats SA's Ailyssa Pretorius

Money & Investing / Backstory

BACKSTORY: Master distiller Andy Watts

Money & Investing

BACKSTORY: Col’Cacchio co-founder Michael Terespolsky

Money & Investing / Backstory

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.