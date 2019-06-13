BACKSTORY: PwC CEO Shirley Machaba

What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?

Proper and thorough research on a particular deal to gather all facts — positive and negative.

What was your first job?

Auditing.

How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?

R2,500. I saved R200, paid my insurance policies and my other bills, and kept R500 for pocket money and transport to work.

What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?

That leadership is a skill on its own.

What are you reading at the moment?

I am reading Martin Luther’s 95 Theses.

Which phrase do you most overuse?

"You remember."

How satisfied are you with how our democracy has shaped up after 1994?

Partially satisfied. I can safely say we have a mature democracy compared with other countries in Africa.