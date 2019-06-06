Money & Investing / Backstory

BACKSTORY: Absa Home Loans’ Geoff Lee

We analyse Geoff Lee, managing executive at Absa Home Loans

06 June 2019 - 05:00
Geoff Lee, managing executive at Absa Home Loans. Picture: SUPPLIED
Geoff Lee, managing executive at Absa Home Loans. Picture: SUPPLIED

What’s your top tip for doing a deal?

Look the other party in the eye.

What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?

Never respond in anger.

What are you reading at the moment? What’s the one book everyone should read?

Finding Ultra by Rich Roll. Long Walk to Freedom.

Nominate your eighth wonder of the world

Nelson Mandela.

Which phrase do you most overuse?

"Why can we not do it?"

What is your biggest regret?

I have no real regrets, because everything happens for a reason. I try to learn from these situations.

What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?

My uncle is the late Sir Christopher Lee.

How satisfied are you with how our democracy has shaped up after 1994?

We should be so much further in this journey.

What is the one investment you wish you had made, or made earlier?

Tertiary education fund — university fees are exorbitant.

What is your biggest indulgence?

Mountain biking.

Tell us about a hidden gem in SA that not many people know about?

Franco’s Pizzeria in Parkview, Johannesburg.

Is there such a thing as "enough money", and if so, how much is it?

Money doesn’t define me, the contribution I make does.

What do you consider the most overrated virtue?

I would rather turn the question around … Loyalty is the virtue most often taken for granted.

How do you deal with stress?

I generally go cycling or for a long run.

Which living person do you most admire?

Thuli Madonsela.

On what occasions do you lie?

When people ask me how tall I am.

What luxury item would you take to a desert island?

My pillow.

What or who is the greatest love of your life?

That’s easy — my wife.

What is the lowest depth of misery?

Being unable to provide for your family.

What is something you would tell your younger self that would impress him?

That I married my childhood sweetheart and we are still married after 25 years.

