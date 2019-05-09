BACKSTORY: Uber Eats SA's Ailyssa Pretorius

What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?

You need to understand what the other party is looking for and make sure you find a mutually pleasing outcome.

What are you reading at the moment? What’s the one book everyone should read?

I’ve just finished Predictably Irrational by Dan Ariely. It’s a phenomenal book, challenging traditional economics with real human behaviour. And Lean In by Sheryl Sandberg has been instrumental in changing my approach to being a woman in the workplace.

Which phrase or word do you most overuse?

"I’m super-pumped!" I tend to get overly excited about new challenges and new ideas and share this with my team.

What was your first job?

Answering the phone and filing patient files in my stepdad’s medical practice.

When do you lie?

Never. Integrity, honesty and transparency are key virtues I expect from the people I surround myself with.

Who is your favourite hero of fiction?

The role played by Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman. There’s something about how proud she was to be who she was.

Your biggest regret?

I try to seize every opportunity and this means I don’t have any regrets … yet.

What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?

I consider myself an introvert. I gain my energy from being alone.

What is your biggest indulgence?

All things food-related.

Is there such a thing as "enough money" and, if so, how much is it?

Enough money is being able to support those you love, and not have to say no to the things you really need.

What is the one investment you wish you had made or made earlier?

I wish I’d joined Uber a couple of years sooner. It’s been incredible to be a part of the journey.

When and where were you happiest?

I’m always happiest on a road trip with my husband.

How do you deal with stress?

The best skill I’ve learnt is making sure you build time to remove yourself from whatever is occupying your mind. Right now, for me, that is exercising while listening to a good podcast.

Tell us about a hidden gem in SA that not many people know about.

One of my favourite spots outside Cape Town is the West Coast National Park.

What or who is the greatest love of your life?

My husband. He is my best friend, and we have a very honest relationship.

What would you tell your younger self that would impress/amaze them?

Be yourself, make mistakes and be a little over the top.

What is your most treasured possession?

My Lady of Fatima bracelet given to me by my mother. It’s my good luck charm.