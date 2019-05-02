BACKSTORY: Bidvest CEO Mpumi Madisa

What’s your top tip for doing a deal?

Make sure you acquire the best management team in that industry, and in that geography.

What are you reading at the moment? What is the one book everyone should read?

James-Brent Styan’s Steinhoff: Inside SA’s Biggest Corporate Crash, and Eat Right 4 Your Type.

What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?

I’m a brilliant dancer. You will always find me on the dance floor.

What was your first job?

I was a marketing assistant for an insurance company.

Who is your favourite hero of fiction?

I’m a big movie fan and Black Panther is my hero. I think I’ve seen the film six times.

When and where were you happiest?

At the moment, on my couch with a blanket, watching the new Game of Thrones series.

What is something you would go back and tell your younger self that would impress or amaze them?

I was appointed the youngest chief director in the Gauteng provincial government, at the age of 26.

What do you regard as the lowest depth of misery?

My greatest fear is death — losing a loved one is my lowest depth of misery.

Which talent would you most like to have?

I love music and would love to be able to sing. If I could sing, I would be on stage in a flash. Unfortunately, I can’t hold a note to save my life.

Nominate your eighth wonder of the world.

Definitely New York.

How do you deal with stress? What are your top tips in handling stress?

It’s the negative stress that’s most dangerous. So, I deal with conflict situations quickly and decisively. Work out regularly to keep your body sharp and on form, so it can carry you through your life journey.

Which historical figure do you most identify with?

Queen Nandi, mother of King Shaka Zulu. She represents power, resilience, focus and love — all in one.

Tell us about a hidden gem in SA that not many people know about.

Not really a hidden gem, but each time I pass the Bidvest Wanderers Stadium I get a special sense of pride.

What is your biggest regret?

Losing my brother when I was three years old.