BACKSTORY: Imperial Logistics' Mohammed Akoojee

What’s your top tip for doing a deal?

Be patient; do not be desperate in negotiations.

What are you reading at the moment? What’s the one book everyone should read?

I am reading David and Goliath by Malcolm Gladwell. The Wolf of Wall Street by Jordan Belfort is a must-read.

Tell us about a hidden gem in SA that not many people know about?

Nabila’s Place in Kensington, Joburg, which serves the most delicious Portuguese food I have eaten.

What or who is the greatest love of your life?

My wife.

Is there such a thing as "enough money", and if so, how much is it?

Money is never enough and it cannot buy everything.

Which historical figure do you most identify with?

The Prophet Muhammad — I believe he is the greatest leader of all time and his life and principles are an example to all, irrespective of religion or race.

What is the one investment you wish you had made, or made earlier?

Naspers.

What is your biggest regret?

I did not take a gap year after completing my university studies.

What’s the worst airport you’ve been in?

Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, Nigeria.

What do you regard as the lowest depths of misery?

Having no one to share your successes and joy with.

What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?

I make a mean steak sandwich.

Which phrase or word do you most overuse?

"Let’s take a step back."

Nominate your eighth wonder of the world

Istanbul.

What was your first job?

I was a salesman in my uncle’s shop in Zeerust, at age 10.

What is your biggest indulgence?

Coffee.

When and where were you happiest?

At the hospital witnessing the birth of my first child, a son.

On what occasion do you lie?

Never lie — the truth always prevails.