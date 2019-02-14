BACKSTORY: Renaissance Capital’s Risana Zitha

What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?

Focus on client needs and find the win-win solution space.

What are you reading at the moment? What’s the one book everyone should read?

The Silk Roads by Peter Frankopan. One Hundred Years of Solitude by Gabriel García Márquez.

Nominate your eighth wonder of the world?

The Three Rondavels, Mpumalanga.

Which phrase or word do you most overuse?

"Knock on wood."

What is your biggest regret?

Not pursuing chemistry.

What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?

I love to scuba dive.

What’s the worst airport you’ve been in?

I have been to a few bad ones but I am always looking forward to where I am headed.

What is something you would go back and tell your younger self that would impress/amaze them?

Do not be afraid of failure. It helps build resilience and puts winning in perspective.

Tell us about a hidden gem in SA that not many people know about?

The viewing point in Houghton. Incredible views of Joburg.

How do you deal with stress? What are your top tips in handling stress?

Find an activity that is completely unrelated to whatever you do on a routine basis.

What is the one investment you wish you had made, or made earlier?

Naspers in the 2000s.

When and where were you happiest?

The Drakensberg holds special memories.

Which living person do you most admire?

Jack Ma — he shows that if you persevere you will ultimately succeed.

What or who is the greatest love of your life?

My wife.

Which talent would you most like to have?

Run on a treadmill and read a book at the same time.

What do you regard as the lowest depths of misery?

The loss of a loved one.