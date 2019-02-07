BACKSTORY: Seeff Property’s Samuel Seeff

What is the one investment you wish you had made, or made earlier?

Buying up a lot more property in the V&A Waterfront.

What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?

Preparation and understanding a client’s objections are key.

What are you reading at the moment?

The One Minute Manager by Kenneth Blanchard and Spencer Johnson.

What is your biggest regret?

Not going to graduation so that my late father could have attended one of his children’s graduation ceremonies.

Is there such a thing as "enough money", and if so, how much is it?

Absolutely. Enough is when you have the financial freedom to purchase anything you like without worrying about the price.

Which talent would you most like to have?

I would have loved to have been able to play a musical instrument properly.

When and where were you happiest?

When I was in varsity — I had a varsity job coaching sport (mostly soccer) to kids at my old school.

What’s the worst airport you’ve been in?

The airport in Belarus in 1995.

What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?

I’ve parachuted, paraglided, bungee-jumped and been in a helicopter — yet I am afraid of heights!

How do you deal with stress? What are your top tips for handling stress?

I calm myself internally and don’t externalise it.

Which living person do you most admire?

Lionel Messi.

On what occasion do you lie?

To protect the feelings of others.

Which phrase or word do you most overuse?

"What do we need to be doing to push the needle?"

What do you regard as the lowest depths of misery?

To go to bed thinking that tomorrow won’t be better than today.

What is something you would go back and tell your younger self that would impress or amaze him?

I would tell my younger self that one day I will live in the actual street that I have admired since I was a teenager.

What is your biggest indulgence?

Travelling overseas.

What was your first job?

I’m still in it. Seeff Properties.