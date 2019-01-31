BACKSTORY: CIMA Africa’s Badibanga Promesse

Tell us about a hidden gem in Joburg.

Well, I’m a golfer. And I think most people haven’t even heard of this place. It’s called Steyn City Country Club. I am there every single weekend and every single time I get the same kick in my heart, in my soul, in my body. It’s beautiful. And not only for golfers.

What’s the worst airport you’ve been in?

Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, Nigeria. It’s too tense.

What was your first job?

My very first job was as a financial analyst and senior researcher at Liquid Africa. I still remember carrying my business card around like it was money. That’s how much I loved that job.

Which phrase or word do you most overuse?

"In my world." I say that all the time.

When and where were you happiest?

When I married my wife. We met when we were very young and when we got married it was like a validation of what we felt in our hearts.

What’s the one book everyone should read before they die?

There is a strategy book called The Execution Premium by Robert Kaplan. It’s the one book I recommend everybody should read.

What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?

Probe. And probe. And probe. If you don’t understand what you’re getting into, ask. I know how important it is to get clarification. Probe until you are reassured you are in the right space.

On what occasions do you lie?

I don’t lie. I’m very direct.

How do you deal with stress? What are your top tips for handling it?

When I feel that I am drained, I disrupt my routine. I refrain from the usual pattern where I get stressed. I enjoy spending time on the golf course. Each day on the course is very different; the weather is different, you have different swings. I also watch a lot of sport — rugby and football.

Is there such a thing as enough money and, if so, how much is it?

Money is not everything. It’s just a means to getting to do the things you love. So, is there such a thing as enough money? I wouldn’t say so. Humankind is difficult to please. For me money is a way to get to do the things I love. But I don’t want to say that more money means you can afford more, because there are people that haven’t got the money, but they command the world.