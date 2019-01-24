BACKSTORY: Uber’s Sachin Kansal

Which phrase or word do you overuse?

"At the end of the day". It is so annoying, even my five-year-old imitates me now.

What or who is the greatest love of your life?

My wife. We met in college and married when we were 25.

What are you reading at the moment? What’s the one book everyone should read?

Everyone should read the Steve Jobs book by Walter Isaacson. It’s my favourite book because it details how product development should happen. I’m now reading the Elon Musk book by Ashlee Vance — let’s see how these two (Jobs and Musk) differ.

What’s the most interesting thing about you that most people don’t know?

I can mimic Bollywood actors, and I host dancing shows (although I must admit that I struggle to find the time these days).

What is the one investment you wish you had made, or made earlier?

I wish I’d started to invest in my health sooner.

What’s the worst airport you’ve been in?

New York’s John F Kennedy airport currently, and Newark airport before they redid it.

What was your first job?

I helped my father at his factory with balancing his accounting books.

When do you lie?

I work late nights, and when my wife and children ask what time I go to sleep, I always lie.

Who is your favourite hero of fiction?

Jack Bauer from 24.

What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?

Trust and integrity, and always have more than one option.

Your biggest indulgence?

Movies (I’m a big Bollywood fan) and Indian/Pakistani food.

How do you deal with stress? What are your top tips for handling stress?

My approach is to break down the problem and make progress with it. Simply "switching it off" just doesn’t work for me.

If you could have dinner with any three people (alive or dead), who would they be?

My parents, as well as Mohandas Gandhi and Sachin Tendulkar (the best cricketer in the world). Yes, technically that’s four people …

What do you consider the most underrated virtue?

Patience: you can never have enough of this, at work or home.