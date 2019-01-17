BACKSTORY: Volvo Group’s Marcus Hörberg

Which phrase or word do you most overuse?

My kids think I sound very old when I constantly point out how "fortunate and privileged" we are in most ways. I don’t agree with them.

Is there such a thing as enough money, and if so, how much is it?

I believe that’s a very individual matter, and in my case, I am more concerned with having enough time.

What are you reading at the moment?

Factfulness by Hans Rosling, who unfortunately died in 2017, and Born a Crime by Trevor Noah.

What’s the one book everyone should read?

I like Ernest Hemingway, so I would say any of his books.

What’s the worst airport you’ve been in?

An outdoor airport with two gates in Belize, Central America. The country has a very pleasant climate, though.

On what occasion do you lie?

I might exaggerate, but I don’t lie.

What was your first job?

My first part-time job was on a production line during my studies, when I was 14 years old, and my first job with Volvo was as credit controller 21 years ago.

Who is your favourite hero of fiction?

A combination of Pippi Longstocking and Indiana Jones.

What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?

I used to do mountaineering, and I got engaged to my wife on top of Mont Blanc, the highest mountain in Europe.

Which historical figure do you most identify with?

One of my role models is the second UN secretary-general, Dag Hammarskjöld.

What is the one investment you wish you had made, or made earlier?

I am not very much into investments, but I wish I had bought my house in Sweden before the house market started to rocket.

How do you deal with stress? What are your top tips for handling stress?

Running and reading. Running or hiking is by far the best way for me to deal with stress and recharge my batteries.

When and where were you happiest?

Hiking the Inca Trail in Peru with my wife and three children.

What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?

Make sure you create a win-win solution for yourself and your customer, otherwise it is not a sustainable deal and the customer will not come back.