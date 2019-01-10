BACKSTORY: Old Mutual’s Khaya Gobodo

If you could have dinner with any three people, alive or dead, who would they be?

Chris Hani, Thabo Mbeki and Steve Biko. They were contemporaries who gave their lives to the fight against apartheid and the emancipation of the black person. And yet their views on the "how" of it couldn’t be more different.

What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?

Know your walk-away price and conditions.

What are you reading at the moment? What’s the one book everyone should read?

I’m reading Thinking in Bets: Making Smarter Decisions When You Don’t Have All the Facts by Annie Duke. Everyone should read The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho.

Nominate your eighth wonder of the world.

The first time you scuba dive and are introduced to a completely different world.

Which phrase or word do you most overuse?

"Don’t sweat the small stuff."

What was your first job?

I was night manager of a Zenex service station in Joburg during my days at Wits. It was a great deal for a 19-year-old: R500 a week plus a full tank of petrol.

Who is your favourite hero of fiction?

Peekay, the scrawny, bright, precocious lead character in The Power of One by Bryce Courtenay.

What’s the worst airport you’ve been in?

Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, Nigeria.

Tell us about a hidden gem in SA that not many people know about.

The Duchess of Wisbeach, a beautiful restaurant with the coolest little bar in Sea Point, or if you are looking for a night out, The Chairman in Durban.

What is the one investment you wish you had made, or made earlier?

Capitec. It converted the power of having no legacy into a major price advantage in transactional banking, which won it major market share.

If you could, what would go back and tell your younger self?

The life of a family man is much more interesting and rewarding than the life of a single man.

What is the most overrated virtue?

Patience. The world now operates at such a rapid pace that if you aren’t out there, opportunities will pass you by.

When were you happiest?

When my two girls were born. I cried both times when I cut their umbilical cords.

What is your biggest indulgence?

Movies.