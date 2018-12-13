BACKSTORY: Old Mutual Insure’s Karen Naidoo

If you could have dinner with any three people (alive or dead) who would they be?

Steve Biko, Michelle Obama and Jesus.

What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?

Research your target, prepare, prepare, prepare, include your team and trust your gut.

What are you reading at the moment? What’s the one book everyone should read before they die?

The Resurrection of Winnie Mandela by Sisonke Msimang. Everyone should read George Orwell’s Animal Farm.

Which phrase or word do you overuse?

"Not sure ..."

What was your first job?

As a student I worked at an Edgars store on weekends.

Who is your favourite hero of fiction?

Batman.

What’s the worst airport you’ve been in?

A few years back, Murtala Muhammed airport in Lagos.

Tell us about a hidden gem in SA that not many people know about?

Galata Bakery & Coffee in Braamfontein.

What is the one investment you wish you had made, or made earlier?

Bitcoin.

Is there such a thing as "enough money", and if so, how much is it?

I think there is such a thing as "enough money" — how much is relevant to what gives you peace of mind.

What do you consider the most overrated virtue?

Assertiveness.

When and where were you happiest?

Bringing home my baby boy was arguably the happiest moment of my life.

How do you deal with stress? What are your top tips in handling stress?

I run and when I can’t run, I cook or bake. I deal with stress by immersing myself in things that make me happy.

On what occasion do you lie?

I avoid telling lies as much as possible.

Which talent would you most like to have?

I can’t sing, I’d love to be able to sing or even do karaoke.

What is something you would go back and tell your younger self?

Don’t rush anything, take it easy, savour the moment and run your own race.

What do you regard as the lowest depth of misery?

Not being able to be happy and peaceful within one’s self.