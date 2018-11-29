BACKSTORY: King Price Insurance CEO Gideon Galloway

Nominate your eighth wonder of the world?

The Munich Oktoberfest.

What’s the one book everyone should read before they die?

Definitely The Maxwell Leadership Bible. When life throws me a curveball, I consult the manual. Most of the time it’s a user error. Another great book that changed my outlook on life is The 4-Hour Workweek by Tim Ferriss.

What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?

I love being the underdog, pretending to come across as a bit of a joker. But I’m always prepared and do my homework.

Which phrase or word do you overuse?

"By the way …" I’m trying so hard to unlearn it.

What was your first job?

Working in my dad’s factory during school holidays. My first paying job was being a waiter during my varsity years.

What’s the worst airport you’ve been in?

JFK. Without a doubt.

Tell us about a hidden gem in SA that not many people know about?

Moonshot Café in Pretoria.

What is the one investment you wish you had made, or made earlier?

When I was young I didn’t really have the money to make investments and, by the time I did, I basically took everything and invested it all in my next dream or project. So far it’s paid off.

What do you consider the most overrated virtue?

People pleasing.

What is something you would go back and tell your younger self?

Learn Excel skills sooner. Start a business sooner. Love being you, don’t ever try to be something you’re not. Find out why you’re here. Live with passion. The rest tends to fall into place.

What or who is the greatest love of your life?

Just in case my kids ever read this … Mama first, then the three of you!

On what occasion do you lie?

I don’t. It’s far better to be honest and direct, even if it starts a conflict. That’s how we grow.

What do you regard as the lowest depths of misery?

When one gives up on hope. There is always hope.

What are your top tips to handle stress?

Read How to Stop Worrying and Start Living. It’s life-changing. I also find that enjoying a few cold beers with friends helps.