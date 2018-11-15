BACKSTORY: Gaia Infrastructure Capital’s Prudence Lebina

What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?

Read, read and read every clause of all the agreements. Remember why you’re doing the deal.

What are you reading at the moment? What’s the one book everyone should read before they die?

50 Business Classics by Tom Butler-Bowdon and Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari. Everyone should read The Richest Man in Babylon by George S Clason.

Nominate your eighth wonder of the world

Champagne and wine.

Which phrase or word do you overuse?

"Such is life" and "It is what it is".

Who is your favourite hero of fiction ?

Black Panther.

What’s the worst airport you’ve been in?

JFK, New York.

What is your biggest regret?

Not making peace with my dad before he passed on.

How do you deal with stress? What are your top tips for handling stress?

Pray, exercise and try to sleep.

What’s the most interesting thing(s) about you that people don’t know?

I was born with 11 fingers, I can sew and I’m a great cook.

Which living person do you most admire?

My helper at home, Mamaphohla. A second mom to my kids, hard worker and breadwinner who does a lot for her family.

What is the one investment you wish you had made, or made earlier?

Property, specifically student accommodation.

On what occasion do you lie?

Occasionally when I’m exhausted, I lie to my kids that certain places are closed when they beg me to take them there.

What is your biggest indulgence?

Slap chips and atchaar.

Which talent would you most like to have?

Singing — I love to sing, but goodness I’m so awful at it.

Tell us about a hidden gem in SA that not many people know about.

GOG Lifestyle Park, Lanseria.

What do you consider the most overrated virtue?

Patience and gentleness being used as excuses for accepting inferior service.