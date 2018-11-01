BACKSTORY: Taxify’s Gareth Taylor

What is something you would go back and tell your younger self that would impress or amaze them?

Pursuing happiness for happiness’ sake will always fail you.

Who is your favourite hero of fiction?

Dirk Gently from Douglas Adams’ Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency and The Long Dark Teatime of the Soul. He is so quirky and so optimistic, and somehow everything always works out, sometimes because of him, and sometimes in spite of him.

What are you reading at the moment? What’s the one book everyone should read before they die?

I’m reading Why Suffering? by Ravi Zacharias and Vince Vitale. Everyone has to read The Chimp Paradox by Steve Peters (it changed my life).

What or who is the greatest love of your life?

My Mrs.

Is there such a thing as "enough money" and, if so, how much is it?

The more we have, the more we want. I’ve found that the most generous people are those with the least to give.

What is the one investment you wish you had made, or made earlier?

I wish I’d bought shares in Southwest Airlines Co.

Tell us about a hidden gem in Joburg that not many people know about.

Delta Park was a wonderful surprise, I didn’t know such a gem existed in Joburg when I was growing up. It has given me and my family a chance to have an outdoor lifestyle in the middle of the city.

What is your biggest indulgence?

I love binge-watching series on Netflix (oh, and biltong — I just can’t help myself.)

What was your first job?

I was a water polo coach for St John’s College.

What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?

If it’s not written down, I’ll forget it. It’s a trait that frustrates my family and friends, but I manage it by being very disciplined with myself and my diary.

What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?

Be authentic and aim for a win-win: my time in social entrepreneurship taught me to think of ways to collaborate with others so that everyone can win.

Which phrase or word do you most overuse?

"Why?" I ask a lot of questions.

Nominate your eighth wonder of the world.

I think every seed is a wonder. It baffles me that all the genetic coding for a huge acacia tree or a protea is present in a tiny seed, lying dormant until it’s planted.