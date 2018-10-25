BACKSTORY: PPC managing director Njombo Lekula

What was your first job?

I worked as a store assistant at a local Spar in Benoni when I was a student.

What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?

Always look for a win-win solution. If you or the other party feel like there is only one winner, then it was not a good deal. A win-win solution guarantees longevity. If a deal does not offer a win-win situation, it is one-sided and bound to fail.

What are you reading at the moment?

The Power of Now by Eckhart Tolle. I find books on psychology and self-discovery very interesting. They broaden my world view and help me to be open-minded and appreciative in how I approach a variety of issues or situations.

Which person do you most admire?

My late father. He went all out to ensure that his family, and particularly us as his children, had a better life. At some point he held three jobs at a time. He raised eight children with all the dignity and with no complaints, and we all felt loved and well taken care of.

Which phrase or word do you overuse?

Excellent. For me it is an expression of genuine appreciation, and many people now expect me to use this word to commend them on a job well done. When I express my appreciation using different words some tend to think they have come short of my expectations. To all intents and purposes, I use the word meaningfully.

Which talent would you most like to have?

The ability to play guitar.