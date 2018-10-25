BACKSTORY: PPC managing director Njombo Lekula
We question PPC Southern Africa managing director Njombo Lekula
What was your first job?
I worked as a store assistant at a local Spar in Benoni when I was a student.
What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?
Always look for a win-win solution. If you or the other party feel like there is only one winner, then it was not a good deal. A win-win solution guarantees longevity. If a deal does not offer a win-win situation, it is one-sided and bound to fail.
What are you reading at the moment?
The Power of Now by Eckhart Tolle. I find books on psychology and self-discovery very interesting. They broaden my world view and help me to be open-minded and appreciative in how I approach a variety of issues or situations.
Which person do you most admire?
My late father. He went all out to ensure that his family, and particularly us as his children, had a better life. At some point he held three jobs at a time. He raised eight children with all the dignity and with no complaints, and we all felt loved and well taken care of.
Which phrase or word do you overuse?
Excellent. For me it is an expression of genuine appreciation, and many people now expect me to use this word to commend them on a job well done. When I express my appreciation using different words some tend to think they have come short of my expectations. To all intents and purposes, I use the word meaningfully.
Which talent would you most like to have?
The ability to play guitar.
Is there such a thing as enough money and, if so, how much is it?
Not in my view. Some of the poorest people I know have a lot of money. These are those who are poor in their souls, despite their material wealth. I also know some of the happiest people who have no money and simply live from day to day, but are happy. We must define "enough". In my view there can never be enough money.
Which historical figure do you most identify with?
Gandhi. He wanted to tell the world something, and he decided to do it silently, especially through passive resistance. Most of his protest tactics were silent. He led protests that were not loud or rowdy, yet his messages had an impact. He said very little, and yet he got the world to listen.
What’s the worst airport you’ve been in?
Matadi Tshimpi Airport in the western part of the DRC.
What is the one investment you wish you had made, or made earlier?
I wish I had started investing in property much earlier in life, probably as soon as I started working. I only got into the space 10 years later.
Tell us about a hidden gem in SA that not many people know about.
De Kloof Restaurant — in Waterkloof, Pretoria.
