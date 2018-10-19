BACKSTORY: De Beers’ Tshepo Sedibe

If you could have dinner with any three people, alive or dead, who would they be?

My late mother, Leah Matosi Sedibe; Nelson Mandela; and Bishop BE Lekganyane.

What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?

In the era of alternative truths and fake news, due diligence is critical.

What are you reading at the moment?

Four books: Sit down and Listen by Ellen Kuzwayo, Leratorato by HZ Motuku, The Art of War by Sun Tzu/Thomas Cleary and the Bible.

What’s the one book everyone should read before they die?

I Write What I Like by Steve Biko.

Which phrase or word do you overuse?

Awesome.

Which talent would you most like to have?

I wish I could dance better.

What do you regard as the lowest depth of misery?

Poverty, loss of dignity, and persecution of children, women and disabled people.

On what occasion do you lie?

Mostly when I say I am a happy Kaizer Chiefs fan, or that I am a Liverpool fan.

How do you deal with stress? What are your top tips in handling stress?

I keep reminding myself that this might be my last day on earth, and that I have to show up and give it my all. Exercise, a healthy diet, good sleep and nurturing the strength of the spirit sustain me during stressful periods.

Is there such a thing as enough money and, if so, how much is it?

Yes, there is enough money. One’s attitude towards saving and spending determines how much is enough.

Tell us about a hidden gem in SA that not many people know about?

Olives & Plates Restaurant at Wits University.

What is your biggest indulgence?

Brown mealies, soft porridge and Oros.

What’s the worst airport you’ve been in?

Jomo Kenyatta airport, Nairobi.

What is your biggest regret?

None. They’re more lessons than regrets, some more painful than others.

What was your first job?

I was a medical intern at St Rita’s Hospital at Glen Cowie in Limpopo.

What is the one investment you wish you had made, or made earlier?

Property investment and in myself as a brand — a tad late on both.