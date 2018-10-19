Money & Investing / Backstory

BACKSTORY: De Beers’ Tshepo Sedibe

We question Tshepo Sedibe, head of health at De Beers Group

19 October 2018 - 12:13
Tshepo Sedibe. Picture: SUPPLIED
Tshepo Sedibe. Picture: SUPPLIED

If you could have dinner with any three people, alive or dead, who would they be?

My late mother, Leah Matosi Sedibe; Nelson Mandela; and Bishop BE Lekganyane.

What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?

In the era of alternative truths and fake news, due diligence is critical.

What are you reading at the moment?

Four books: Sit down and Listen by Ellen Kuzwayo, Leratorato by HZ Motuku, The Art of War by Sun Tzu/Thomas Cleary and the Bible.

What’s the one book everyone should read before they die?

I Write What I Like by Steve Biko.

Which phrase or word do you overuse?

Awesome.

Which talent would you most like to have?

I wish I could dance better.

What do you regard as the lowest depth of misery?

Poverty, loss of dignity, and persecution of children, women and disabled people.

On what occasion do you lie?

Mostly when I say I am a happy Kaizer Chiefs fan, or that I am a Liverpool fan.

How do you deal with stress? What are your top tips in handling stress?

I keep reminding myself that this might be my last day on earth, and that I have to show up and give it my all. Exercise, a healthy diet, good sleep and nurturing the strength of the spirit sustain me during stressful periods.

Is there such a thing as enough money and, if so, how much is it?

Yes, there is enough money. One’s attitude towards saving and spending determines how much is enough.

Tell us about a hidden gem in SA that not many people know about?

Olives & Plates Restaurant at Wits University.

What is your biggest indulgence?

Brown mealies, soft porridge and Oros.

What’s the worst airport you’ve been in?

Jomo Kenyatta airport, Nairobi.

What is your biggest regret?

None. They’re more lessons than regrets, some more painful than others.

What was your first job?

I was a medical intern at St Rita’s Hospital at Glen Cowie in Limpopo.

What is the one investment you wish you had made, or made earlier?

Property investment and in myself as a brand — a tad late on both.

BACKSTORY: Glacier by Sanlam CEO Khanyi Nzukuma

We question Glacier by Sanlam CEO Khanyi Nzukuma
Money & Investing
8 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Hell hath no fury like Grand Parade’s Hassen Adams
Money & Investing
2.
Grim news for Steinhoff shareholders
Money & Investing
3.
Sasfin’s plan to re-establish its grip on the ...
Money & Investing
4.
Vunani awaits approval for big re-entry into ...
Money & Investing

Related Articles

BACKSTORY: Bridgestone CEO Gavin Young
Money & Investing / Backstory

BACKSTORY: Britain Renecke CEO Cézanne Britain
Money & Investing / Backstory

BACKSTORY: NetFlorist MD Ryan Bacher’s biggest regret
Money & Investing / Backstory

BACKSTORY: Fiat Chrysler CEO Graham Eagle
Money & Investing / Backstory

BACKSTORY: RMB CEO James Formby’s top tip for doing a deal
Money & Investing / Backstory

BACKSTORY: PPC’s Tryphosa Ramano
Money & Investing / Backstory

BACKSTORY: KFC Africa CFO Sharon Naidoo
Money & Investing / Backstory

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.