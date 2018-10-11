BACKSTORY: Glacier by Sanlam CEO Khanyi Nzukuma

If you could have dinner with any three people, alive or dead, who would they be?

Nelson Mandela, Richard Branson and the Dalai Lama.

What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?

For sustainability, the best deal is where everyone wins, not a winner-takes- all situation.

What are you reading at the moment?

I always have a number of books on the go, but the one that is grabbing my attention now is Start with Why by Simon Sinek.

What’s the one book everyone should read before they die?

The Founder’s Mentality by Chris Zook and James Allen. This book captures the principles of managing a business with a purpose beyond just the profit motive.

Nominate your eighth wonder of the world.

Riding my motorbike early Saturday morning along Chapman’s Peak to Cape Point. On a personal level … my wife and children.

Which phrase or word do you most overuse?

"I think …"

What was your first job?

I was a teacher in a high school.

Who is your favourite hero of fiction?

Batman, because he has no superpowers.

What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?

I have a dream to be an author of fiction books.

What is your biggest indulgence?

Travelling along the small rural towns and game reserves anywhere in SA.

Tell us about a hidden gem in Cape Town that not many people know about.

Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa at the V&A Waterfront.

What is the one investment you wish you had made, or made earlier?

Investing in Naspers. Who would have known that an SA-based print media company would invest in Tencent and become one of the biggest companies on the JSE?

What do you consider the most overrated virtue?

Patience. You need to keep on getting things done and get results.

On what occasion do you lie?

Someone once told me if you don’t lie, you never need to worry about contradicting yourself, you will always repeat the same correct story.

How do you deal with stress? What are your top tips in handling stress?

Understand what is the worst outcome because of what has happened. Deal with the facts and solve the challenge. Communicate with less emotion.