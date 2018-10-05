BACKSTORY: Bridgestone CEO Gavin Young

What is the one investment you wish you had made, or made earlier?

I would have invested earlier in offshore assets to mitigate the volatility risk of the SA market.

What was your first job?

Counter hand in Dave Eager’s hardware store in Rosettenville during grades 11 and 12 on Saturdays, and I worked as a counter hand at Kensington Paint & Hardware for the period that I studied chemical engineering at Wits.

What are you reading at the moment?

Exodus by Leon Uris (rereading it for the sixth time).

What’s the one book everyone should read before they die?

The Lord of the Rings.

What do you consider the most overrated virtue?

Reverence — the world is moving too fast not to be continuously questioned.

Which historical figure do you most identify with?

Winston Churchill for his leadership in a crisis.

What is your biggest indulgence?

My wine cellar, because chocolate is a necessity and not an indulgence.

Which phrase or word do you most overuse?

"Fail fast."

Who is your favourite hero of fiction?

Neo of The Matrix.

What’s the worst airport you’ve been in?

Kampala Airport in Uganda.

What’s your top tip for doing a deal?

Cultural fit for long-term sustainability.

What is your most treasured possession?

My freedom.

What is your biggest regret?

Never learning how to play the piano properly.

Which living person do you most admire?

Richard Branson, for his ability to make a difference.

Tell us about a hidden gem in SA that not many people know about.

The Eye of Kuruman.

Is there such a thing as "enough money" and, if so, how much is it?

There is, at the point where you don’t have to worry about food.

How do you deal with stress?

I play soccer and squash.

What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?

I like bush camping in remote areas.

Nominate your eighth wonder of the world.

Victoria Falls.