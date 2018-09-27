BACKSTORY: Britain Renecke CEO Cézanne Britain

What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?

Prepare and pay attention to detail.

What is your biggest indulgence?

Travelling.

What was your first job?

Aside from selling colouring pages to friends and children in the neighbourhood at the age of 13 or 14 to make some pocket money, my first formal job was a filing clerk at Pep head office at the age of 17. Quite an experience, given that my mum was working at the same place but in the factory. She was so proud that I started with an "office job".

Which phrase or word do you most overuse?

"I love it."

What or who is the greatest love of your life?

My husband. I am very lucky to have him by my side.

On what occasion do you lie?

If a person says he or she has never lied in his or her life, it is quite possible that they are lying.

If you could have dinner with any three people (alive or dead) who would they be?

In no particular order: Carl Jung or Sigmund Freud, Michelle Obama, and the first person who sets foot on Mars.

What do you regard as the lowest depth of misery?

When your worst enemy is your own mind.

Which living person do you most admire?

My mother.

What’s the worst airport you’ve been in?

I don’t have one. My most interesting airport experience was at Lamu Island.

Tell us about a hidden gem in SA that not many people know about.

First thing that comes to mind is my kitchen, which clearly means I don’t get out much. My husband and I recently discovered Yamato, a Japanese restaurant in Illovo, and absolutely loved it. Not sure if it’s a hidden gem, but it certainly feels that way to me.

When and where were you happiest?

I am happiest being with my family and close friends. Add the beach to that — pure bliss.

What is your biggest regret?

I like to think of "regrets" as things I would have done differently, if circumstances were different. One thing I would have done differently relates to my undergraduate studies. I would have been less obsessed with having a debt-free education. I studied full-time and worked four or five jobs a year to pay for my studies and didn’t do certain things that I’ve always wanted to do. A shared top spot is not studying abroad after my undergraduate studies, even though I had the opportunity to do so.