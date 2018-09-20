BACKSTORY: NetFlorist MD Ryan Bacher’s biggest regret

If you could have dinner with any three people (alive or dead) who would they be?

Moses, Madiba and philosopher and neuroscientist Sam Harris (the reasons for choosing the first two are self-explanatory; the latter is one of the smartest people on the planet today).

What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?

Always have an "out"; it’s never good negotiating when you have no plan B.

What are you reading at the moment? What’s the one book everyone should read before they die?

I’m reading Blue Ocean Strategy by Chan Kim and Renée Mauborgne at the moment. Everyone should read Siddhartha by Hermann Hesse.

Nominate your eighth wonder of the world.

Abseiling off Table Mountain — I did it three years ago and I was the most afraid I had ever been in my life. But I had also never been so exhilarated.

Which phrase or word do you most overuse?

"Extraordinary." I need to dial that back a bit.

What was your first job?

I was a tennis coach at Club Med.

Who is your favourite hero of fiction?

Ove in the book A Man Called Ove by Fredrik Backman.

What’s the worst airport you’ve been in?

JFK, New York.

What is your biggest indulgence?

Listening to podcasts.

Tell us about a hidden gem in Joburg, /Cape Town/ or Durban SA that not many people know about.

Loof coffee shop in Norwood.

What is the one investment you wish you had made, or made earlier?

Bitcoin, when it cost 10c.

What do you consider the most overrated virtue?

Beauty — there’s no effort to have it, and it’s usually not useful for long-term happiness.

How do you deal with stress? What are your top tips for handling stress?

I try to get perspective — exercise helps me with this.

Which living person do you most admire?

Lord Jonathan Sacks. I find the rabbi a moral compass in a world that has very few at the moment.

On what occasion do you lie?

To protect my kids from emotional pain.

Is there such a thing as enough money and, if so, how much is it?

I’m not greatly driven by money, but $10m would be nice.

What do you regard as the lowest depth of misery?

Not being able to provide for your children.

What is your biggest regret?

Not living every day to its fullest — I waste too much time every day on nonsense.