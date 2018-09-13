BACKSTORY: Fiat Chrysler CEO Graham Eagle

If you could have dinner with any three people (alive or dead) who would they be?

Sergio Marchionne (I joined FCA the day he passed away), Soichiro Honda and Steve Jobs.

What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?

Prepare properly, decide where you are prepared to compromise and remember that both parties need to walk away feeling like winners.

What are you reading at the moment?

Total Competition by Ross Brawn and Adam Parr. It explains the strategy behind Ross’s success in the highly competitive and highly politicised world of F1 racing.

Which phrase or word do you most overuse?

"Maybe we should also consider ..."

What was your first job?

Junior development engineer at Datsun-Nissan.

What is your biggest regret?

I’ve worked for three international motor companies and have travelled extensively but regret that I’ve never worked abroad.

What’s the worst airport you’ve been in?

Mumbai, India.

What is your biggest indulgence?

Chocolate — in any form.

What is the one investment you wish you had made, or made earlier?

Naspers — Tencent (until a month ago!).

Which living person do you most admire?

Warren Buffett.

What do you regard as the lowest depth of misery?

Malnutrition and hunger — so unnecessary in a world where so much is wasted.

What do you consider the most overrated virtue?

Tolerance. While we need to accept human fallibility, there is often too much tolerance of complacency and a lack of urgency in the workplace.

How do you deal with stress? What are your top tips for handling stress?

I leave my desk, walk around the office and engage with others regarding their current challenges — it gives me a break from mine.

When and where were you happiest?

Vacationing with family and friends at the family cottage on the Transkei Wild Coast.

What or who is the greatest love of your life?

Lynda and Mark — my wife and son.

On what occasion do you lie?

To protect others’ feelings.