BACKSTORY: PPC’s Tryphosa Ramano

Which historical figure do you most identify with?

Anna Eleanor Roosevelt, wife of former US president Franklin Delano Roosevelt, because of her activism when it was unpopular for women to be social activists. She advocated for human and women’s rights, held press conferences and penned her own column. After leaving the White House, she was chair of the UN Commission on Human Rights.

What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?

With every deal, ask yourself: "Will this contribute towards solving a pain point while creating value for the parties involved?"

Nominate your eighth wonder of the world.

My grandmother. I admire her; she taught us to be authentic and to know that, no matter what your circumstances, you can always be a better person. These are the values I carry throughout my life.

Which phrase or word do you most overuse?

Streetwise.

What’s the worst airport you’ve been in?

John F Kennedy International Airport in New York — too busy!

What is the one investment you wish you had made, or made earlier?

Buying property and land.

Who is your favourite hero of fiction?

I am not into cartoons or much of a television person, but Pocahontas looks like a warrior I can identify with.

Which talent would you most like to have?

I would like to be a marathon runner. I would then be able to join my husband when he participates.

How do you deal with stress? What are your top tips in handling stress?

I regard myself as a spiritual being. It is beneficial to find time to reflect. I meditate a lot — this helps me relieve pressure.

What is your biggest indulgence?

Bags, custom-made jewellery and shoes.

What do you consider the most overrated virtue?

Humility. People often put up a facade of humility to cover their inadequacies, and it is really pointless. On the other hand, people often take advantage of those who are genuinely humble, mistaking their humility for cowardice.

Tell us about a hidden gem in SA that not many people know about.

I’m a homebody — any free time I get I use to stay home and catch up on some gardening and reading. But I do enjoy Vilakazi Street in Soweto for drinks and traditional food with my friends and my team.

What is your biggest regret?

I would have liked to spend more time with my children and the rest of my family, but I understand that everything happens for a reason and I’m at peace with the choices I made, because in the end I was doing it for them.