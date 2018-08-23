BACKSTORY: KFC Africa CFO Sharon Naidoo

If you could have dinner with any three people (alive or dead), who would they be?

Walt Disney ("It’s kind of fun to do the impossible"), Elon Musk ("I think it’s possible for ordinary people to choose to be extraordinary") and Trevor Noah ("If you laugh with somebody, then you know you share something").

What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?

Having honesty and integrity. When you win, you want to win right.

What’s the one book everyone should read before they die?

I love reading — it’s my escape. Three books everyone should read: To Kill a Mockingbird, Animal Farm and Lord of the Flies.

What’s the worst airport you’ve been in?

Heathrow Airport — they could smile more after the amount of money we spend in pounds.

What is your biggest regret?

I should date more.

Who is your favourite hero of fiction?

I am a Marvel fanatic — Wolverine.

What or who is the greatest love of your life?

An easy one — my little human, who is almost 11 years old … my son.

Which talent would you most like to have?

Being able to play the guitar and compose music. It’s such an incredible way to express how you feel.

Which phrase or word do you most overuse?

Be your best self.

What do you consider the most overrated virtue?

Moderation. We emphasise moderation only because we do not know how to cope with extremes, and it allows us to stay in control of everything. There is no fun in knowing and moderating the "what next".

Tell us about a hidden gem in SA that not many people know about.

Che Argentine Grill in Joburg’s Maboneng — it’s absolutely fabulous.

What is your biggest indulgence?

A bottle of wine, a hot bath and a book — all at the same time.

What do you regard as the lowest depth of misery?

Losing someone and not having made the last moment of interaction count — not saying "I love you" enough.

On what occasion do you lie?

I tend to smile uncontrollably when I tell a lie, so I really cannot lie.

How do you deal with stress? What are your top tips for handling stress?

Take time out every day to reflect, to focus and to restore balance (it’s probably the Libra in me).