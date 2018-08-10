BACKSTORY: The Capital Hotels founder Marc Wachsberger

If you could have dinner with any three people (alive or dead) who would they be?

Warren Buffett for the tips, David Blaine for the tricks and Donald Trump for the laughs.

What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?

Listen carefully and understand your counterpart’s true objectives.

What are you reading at the moment? What’s the one book everyone should read before they die?

At the moment I’m listening to Measure What Matters by John Doerr about objectives and key results. But don’t waste your time on this book, just download the PowerPoint. Rather read Good to Great by Jim Collins twice!

What’s the worst airport you’ve been in?

JFK, New York, after 9/11.

Nominate your eighth wonder of the world.

It’s got to be powder skiing in the Back Bowls of Vail, Colorado. There is no feeling like it on earth, for beauty, adventure and inspiration.

Who is your favourite hero of fiction?

Bobby Axelrod, the Billions star.

What was your first job?

Mergers & acquisition adviser at Questco, focused on the mining sector.

What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?

I sleep a lot — more than eight hours a day, in fact. I work incredibly hard but never sacrifice sleep — my productivity nosedives if I don’t sleep.

Which phrase or word do you most overuse?

"Basically."

What is the one investment you wish you had made, or made earlier?

I wish I had invested in workplace culture earlier. I didn’t even understand what it meant in my early career days and then I thought it would come quickly when I cottoned on. But culture comes from continuous investment in, and commitment to, our team.

Is there such a thing as "enough money" and, if so, how much is it?

Ambitious people are never satisfied. They will never have enough as money is one of the few tools to measure success. But I believe that when values are sacrificed to get more money, then success was not the driver and they were simply greedy.

Tell us about a hidden gem in SA that not many people know about.

It’s got to be the Culinary Table in Lanseria.

What do you regard as the lowest depth of misery?

There’s nothing worse than having nothing to do.

What is your biggest indulgence?

I get a massage every two weeks. It’s my limited "me" time.