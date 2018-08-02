BACKSTORY: Tashas founder Natasha Sideris

Which historical figure do you most identify with?

Homer. His influence set an important foundation for Western civilisation and culture.

How do you deal with stress? What are your top tips in handling stress?

Exercise, intermittent fasting and turning off "noise". For me one of the biggest joys of being on holiday is turning off my phone.

What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?

Don’t talk in the beginning. Just listen. Consider your answers carefully. The less you say the better, until you are absolutely sure of your angle. This has been a difficult one for me to master as I usually shoot from the hip.

What are you reading at the moment? What’s the one book everyone should read before they die?

Zorba the Greek by Nikos Kazantzakis. And Twenty Love Poems and a Song of Despair by Pablo Neruda.

Nominate your eighth wonder of the world.

As an experience, it’s travelling around the Greek island of Milos on a small boat, and stopping to swim. The rugged and stark landscape against the blue water is magical. As an ingredient, it’s fennel — the most amazing, versatile vegetable, which can be used in summer and winter dishes, slow cooked in stews and included raw in salads.

Which phrase or word do you most overuse?

I love it!

What was your first job?

I worked at a food wholesaler in Germiston, answering phones and preparing invoices.

What is your biggest regret?

Not spending enough time with my family.

What’s the worst airport you’ve been in?

Two weeks ago I was at the Naples airport. It was absolute chaos.

What is your biggest indulgence?

Five-star hotels.

Tell us about a hidden gem in Joburg not many people know about.

The Italian Delicatessen on Cumberland Street in Kensington.

Is there such a thing as enough money and, if so, how much is it?

Being rich is about living a rich life, it’s not about the money in the bank. I always want to have enough to be able to give it to people who need it. Generosity moves me.

What is your most treasured possession?

A Robert Hodgins painting I wanted for years and was eventually able to buy.

On what occasion do you lie?

I tell white lies only to spare another’s feelings or to motivate them to try harder next time.

What do you consider the most overrated virtue?

Assertiveness.