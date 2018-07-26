BACKSTORY: Twitter king and Heineken SA’s Khaya Dlanga

If you could have dinner with any three people (alive or dead) who would they be?

Nelson Mandela of course, Barack Obama and Michael Jackson.

What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?

When you make one, make sure you are dealing with people who have integrity. It builds bridges and never destroys them. And people remember that and want to deal with you again.

Which phrase or word do you most overuse?

Santa Maria!

What was your first job?

I worked as a waiter soon after I had been homeless for a few months, sleeping on desks at college.

Who is your favourite hero of fiction?

It’s got to be Jack-Jack from The Incredibles.

What is your biggest regret?

That I didn’t study further.

What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?

I am as comfortable in the kitchen or changing diapers as I am in the kraal slaughtering a sheep or ploughing a field with oxen.

Is there such a thing as "enough money" and, if so, how much is it?

No. Because it depends on the individual. Money is not the answer to everything but it helps a lot. How you harness your abilities and influence may be more powerful than money.

How do you deal with stress? What are your top tips in handling stress?

Friends who lighten your load without even trying. Also, Netflix.

On what occasion do you lie?

When I have to protect someone close to me, when I feel they are being unjustly discussed, particularly when they are not present.

What do you regard as the lowest depth of misery?

When you see no good in others and feel the need to constantly slate them because you think in so doing you are elevating yourself.

What do you consider the most overrated virtue?

Hope, without action. In the words of the great SA philosopher, Mandoza: "Uzoyithola kanjani uhleli ekhoneni?" — How will you get what you want by sitting on the corner?

What or who is the greatest love of your life?

My mother.

What is your biggest indulgence?

Paintings; I love them.

Nominate your eighth wonder of the world.

Those black women who raised children under the most difficult circumstances and were able to see their children compete on a global scale despite all the disadvantages they had while raising them.

What is the one investment you wish you had made, or made earlier?

Education.