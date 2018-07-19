BACKSTORY: CEO of Norton Rose Fulbright SA Sbu Gule

With which historical figure do you most identify?

While I don’t think one can single out any one particular person, I greatly admire stalwarts from the civil rights movement in the US such as Martin Luther King Jr. Similarly, South Africans who were involved in the anti-apartheid struggle, such as John Dube, first president of the ANC and founder of the high school I attended, Ohlange High School in Inanda.

What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?

I have a serious case of obsessive compulsive behaviour. I am the kind of person who straightens portraits that seem skew on walls and ensures that vents in a vehicle face the same direction.

Nominate your eighth wonder of the world.

A journey on the Eurostar, between Paris and London, is a must. Travelling at 160km/h under the sea is an amazing engineering feat.

How do you deal with stress? What are your top tips for handling stress?

Do not dwell on the negative and be positive. Exercise and have a healthy outlet for stress.

Which talent would you most like to have?

To be a Formula One driver. As a bona fide petrol head, I love the adrenaline and rush of the sport.

What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?

Over and above legal expertise, gain knowledge of the industry or sector in order to add value in terms of what you bring to the table.

What was your first job?

I was a part-time labourer at a nylon-spinning factory in KwaZulu- Natal during the school holidays. Wearing overalls and navigating heavy machinery and equipment made me realise early on that I was better suited to an office job.

What is the one investment you wish you had made, or made earlier?

Investing in the stock exchange at a very early age would have been great.

Which phrase or word do you most overuse?

A quote from Nelson Mandela: "What counts in life is not the mere fact that we have lived. It is what difference we have made to the lives of others that will determine the significance of the life we lead."

Is there such a thing as "enough money" and, if so, how much is it?

This is an individual’s perspective, and it depends on what drives a person. If you are driven by money alone, you will never have "enough".

Tell us about a hidden gem in SA that not many people know about.

The splendour and beauty of the Valley of a Thousand Hills in KwaZulu-Natal is underrated. It is a magnificent sight to behold as you fly into KwaZulu-Natal.