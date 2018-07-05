BACKSTORY: Woolworths COO Sam Ngumeni’s top tip for doing a deal

What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?

If it looks too good to be true, it usually is ... And the execution is always more complex than expected.

What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?

I make really good potjiekos.

What’s the worst airport you’ve been in?

St Petersburg’s Pulkovo International Airport in Russia.

Tell us about a hidden gem in SA that not many people know about.

The Norval Foundation Art Museum in Steenberg, Cape Town. It has a beautiful collection of 20th-and 21st-century SA art.

What was your first job?

Selling newspapers on street corners.

What is your biggest regret?

Not having more fun.

What is the one investment you wish you had made, or made earlier?

Our cottage in Struisbaai — we could have done it earlier.

On what occasion do you lie?

When my favourite rugby team loses and I need to give a view on why I think they lost.

Which talent would you most like to have?

I would love to be able to sing like Luther Vandross.

Which phrase or word do you most overuse?

I use "scrumming" as a reference to staying engaged and resolving issues — but I think I might use it a bit too much.

Which living person do you most admire?

[Amazon founder] Jeff Bezos.

Nominate your eighth wonder of the world.

It has to be rugby — the best thing to ever happen to mankind.

What is your biggest indulgence?

Curry.

What do you consider the most overrated virtue?

Patience — there is just too much that needs to get done.

What or who is the greatest love of your life?

My lovely wife Ethel.

Who is your favourite hero of fiction?

It has to be the Black Panther.

What is your most treasured possession?

My three children.