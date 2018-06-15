BACKSTORY: CEO of BDO Mark Stewart

Which historical figure do you most identify with?

Shaka Zulu — a master strategist in creating the Zulu kingdom and one of the world’s greatest military tacticians.

What are you reading at the moment? What’s the one book everyone should read before they die?

Good Boss, Bad Boss by Robert I Sutton. The Old Man and the Sea by Ernest Hemingway.

What do you consider the most overrated virtue?

Nobility — too often too much time is spent trying to prove this virtue.

What or who is the greatest love of your life?

The three women in my life — my wife and two daughters.

What is your biggest indulgence?

My wine collection — bought mostly to remind me of the company I was in rather than the quality of the wine.

What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?

Find the best people to support you through the transaction.

What was your first job?

Selling tickets in the ticket booth at Maritzburg United’s football stadium.

What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?

My Christmas cakes are legendary.

Which phrase or word do you overuse?

Do me a favour!

Nominate your eighth wonder of the world.

The collection of small harbours of the Ionian islands in Greece.

What is your biggest regret?

Not getting to know my father before he passed away.

Tell us about a hidden gem in SA that not many people know about.

Comics Food Bar in Durban North must have the country’s best burgers.

Is there such a thing as "enough money", and, if so, how much is it?

"Enough" will be different for everyone. My enough is to be self-sufficient for the rest of our days and be able to contribute meaningfully to those in need. This is still a work in progress.

What is the one investment you wish you had made, or made earlier?

I should have taken up more Mr Price shares when it listed in my home town 25 years ago.

How do you deal with stress? What are your top tips in handling stress?

I’m not good at this. Much as I try to exercise the stress out of my life, I find that I keep too much of it to myself. It is also a work in progress to try to improve this.

Which talent would you most like to have?

I’d love to be able to sing, but sadly, not a note has passed my lips.