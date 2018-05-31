BACKSTORY: Advanced Health’s Carl-Alfred Grillenberger

Which historical figure do you most identify with?

Steve Jobs.

What is your biggest regret?

I would have loved to study an MBA at Harvard in the US but could not afford the university fees.

What’s the worst airport you’ve been in?

The international airport on Cape Verde Islands. During the 1970s and 1980s SAA used to land at this airport to refuel on long-haul flights. The airport had only very basic facilities, you could buy hardly any refreshments.

What is your biggest indulgence?

Eating sushi at Willoughby & Co in Cape Town.

What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?

Try to develop a relationship with the party with whom you are negotiating.

What was your first job?

As a child I collected bottles and boxes and when I was a student I started a paint contracting company, both a far cry from health care.

What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?

That I enjoy playing chess. It’s a great tool to develop strategic thinking.

Which talent would you most like to have?

To be able to do all things which I need to do quicker than what is realistically possible.

What or who is the greatest love of your life?

My wife.

Tell us about a hidden gem in SA that not many people know about.

Long Ridge Wine Estate Restaurant close to Somerset West. It’s a piece of heaven.

Is there such a thing as "enough money" and, if so, how much is it?

Enough is sufficient to live comfortably. More is essential for investment and for growing a business.

Which phrase or word do you overuse?

Focus.

Nominate your eighth wonder of the world.

The Namib desert.

Which living person do you most admire?

Jeff Bezos. He is disruptive and has an intense and unwavering focus on customer satisfaction and the end user. He manages Amazon with the aim of rendering a service that competes on quality and price, something which we are working hard to achieve at Advanced Health.

On what occasion do you lie?

When it is not possible to tell the truth.