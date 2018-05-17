BACKSTORY: Business Leadership SA’s Bonang Mohale

Which historical figure do you most identify with?

Inkosi Mvumbi Albert John Luthuli, teacher, activist and SA’s first Nobel peace prize winner.

Which phrase or word do you most overuse?

Transformation.

What was your first job?

A professional sales representative, straight out of Wits Medical School on April 15 1984.

How do you deal with stress? What are your top tips for handling stress?

I simply approach work the same way that a child approaches play. The more it plays, the more energy it gets. When what I think, say and do are one and the same thing, I get much more energy.

Which talent would you most like to have?

Patience.

What is your biggest regret?

That I did not marry my wife Susan much earlier.

What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?

That since April 17 1981, when I learnt that the Robben Island prisoners’ cells had no hot water, I have been showering with cold water (in preparation for and anticipation of my own arrest).

What is your biggest indulgence?

Every Sunday at 8.30am I visit Nero, my favourite hair salon.

Who is your favourite hero of fiction?

Alice in Wonderland.

What’s the worst airport you’ve been in?

Frankfurt International Airport.

Which living persons do you most admire?

Thuli Madonsela and Sipho Pityana.

What is the one investment you wish you had made, or made earlier?

Buying an 8.33% stake (with three colleagues) in FCB Africa in 2002 and now the Mohale family investment owns 26%.

Tell us about a hidden gem in SA that not many people know about.

Golden Gate Highlands National Park, Clarens.

What are you reading at the moment? What’s the one book everyone should read before they die?

Former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke’s My Own Liberator and Pixley ka Isaka Seme’s The Regeneration of Africa.

Is there such a thing as "enough money" and, if so, how much is it?

Now that I have lost my hair, I fully appreciate that having money is being rich, while having time is actually being wealthy.