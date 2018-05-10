BACKSTORY: Alpha Investment Group CEO David Ngobeni

Who is your favourite hero of fiction?

Jason Bourne. I love action movies.

What is your most treasured possession?

Education. Its It is safe and I don’t need insurance for it — it can’t be stolen or hijacked.

What do you consider the most overrated virtue?

Being right. I’d rather be honest than right. Though this makes me vulnerable sometimes, it makes me sleep better at night, makes me human and makes me easy to trust.

What is your biggest regret?

Taking an investment banking job over a UK secondment. On the other hand, if I didn’t take the job, I probably wouldn’t be where I am today.

What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?

Be prepared, but remain humble throughout. It works 99% of the time.

What was your first job?

My CV says it was my third-year articles at PwC. I don’t know if selling Chinese products for commission for four days just before I went to varsity counts? I needed the cash badly.

Which phrase or word do you overuse?

Saying "I’m low maintenance" — nobody believes me.

What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?

I love cooking and baking. I even invent my own recipes along the way.

What is your biggest indulgence?

Taking a family cruise holiday. I get to spend time with my family, eat as much as I can and take a moment to relax. It also gives me an easy pick on a new year’s resolution: shedding weight

Which talent would you most like to have?

To be able to fly.

Is there such a thing as "enough money" and, if so, how much is it?

Not really. You start by wanting enough money to survive, then wanting more to be comfortable and eventually you want to give enough away and still remain comfortable. So it can never be enough.

Nominate your eighth wonder of the world

It has to be my dad. He achieved so much, with limited education.

With which historical figure do you most identify?

Nelson Mandela. He demonstrated that forgiveness is not a weakness but a strength, and that your situation doesn’t have to define your destiny.

What is the one investment you wish you had made, or made earlier?

I am done with regrets. I now believe in creating value, so I am making that investment with KidZania.