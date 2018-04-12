BACKSTORY: Investec’s Annabel Bishop

What are you reading at the moment? What’s the one book everyone should read before they die?

I spend most of my reading time on current affairs and economic news. However, I would recommend Malcolm Gladwell’s David and Goliath to women in business, particularly when starting out, or feeling the glass ceiling.

Which current global figures would you most like to have lunch with?

Donald Trump (to hear what is really going on), Vladimir Putin (ditto), Prince Charles (an interesting past), Boris Johnson (for entertainment).

Which talent would you most like to have?

To predict the future accurately every time.

What is the one investment you wish you had made, or made earlier?

It appears it should have been bitcoin as soon as it was possible to do so.

What is your biggest indulgence?

Holiday time with my family.