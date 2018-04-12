Money & Investing / Backstory

BACKSTORY: Investec’s Annabel Bishop

We question chief economist at Investec Annabel Bishop

12 April 2018 - 14:34
Annabel Bishop. Picture: SUPPLIED
Annabel Bishop. Picture: SUPPLIED

What are you reading at the moment? What’s the one book everyone should read before they die?

I spend most of my reading time on current affairs and economic news. However, I would recommend Malcolm Gladwell’s David and Goliath to women in business, particularly when starting out, or feeling the glass ceiling.

Which current global figures would you most like to have lunch with?

Donald Trump (to hear what is really going on), Vladimir Putin (ditto), Prince Charles (an interesting past), Boris Johnson (for entertainment).

Which talent would you most like to have?

To predict the future accurately every time.

What is the one investment you wish you had made, or made earlier?

It appears it should have been bitcoin as soon as it was possible to do so.

What is your biggest indulgence?

Holiday time with my family.

What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?

Listening to what is being said.

What was your first job?

I was a jewellery sales assistant.

Which phrase or word do you overuse?

If you look back to ... (an economic period or event).

Is there such a thing as "enough money" and, if so, how much is it?

Enough to make you happy about the future — that’s probably a different figure for everyone.

Which living person do you most admire?

A number of key women on the global stage, such as Angela Merkel and Christine Lagarde.

What is your biggest regret?

That my mother died so young.

What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?

I can cook and bake without recipes, knit without a pattern, sew by hand and complete a dressage test or equestrian cross-country course — all useless skills for the business world, and not really interesting.

Tell us about a hidden gem in SA that not many people know about.

Red Chamber in Hyde Park.

On what occasion do you lie?

Economists are not allowed to lie; it’s bad enough they get things wrong on occasion.

How do you deal with stress? What are your top tips for handling stress?

Remember that this, too, shall pass.

