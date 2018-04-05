BACKSTORY: Pizza Hut’s Ewan Davenport

What are you reading at the moment? What’s the one book everyone should read before they die?

I have just finished reading Leaders Eat Last by Simon Sinek. Everyone should read Mindset by Carol Dweck, which conveys a simple idea that makes all the difference.

Tell us about a hidden gem in SA that not many people know about.

The Culinary Table — a cute little restaurant/smallholding at the back of a kitchen equipment supplier close to the Lanseria Airport in Joburg. It has garden-to-table cuisine made from scratch.

What is the one investment you wish you had made, or made earlier?

I’m not a greedy person, so I’m sure I could have ridden the dot-com wave and exited before things turned ugly.

What’s the worst airport you’ve been in?

Benin Airport — I had a nine-hour layover in the business lounge, which was stocked with local biscuits and a full bottle of absinthe.

What is your biggest indulgence?

Fantastic red wine, of which SA has an abundance.

What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?

Find out what the other person/ organisation is truly after and then focus hard on finding a way to facilitate that. I have found that it might not always be what is most obvious.

What do you consider the most overrated virtue?

Patience — all good things come to those who wait ... or possibly sooner if you get on with it and make it happen.

Which phrase or word do you overuse?

"Basically" or "to be honest" — polite British filler words with limited meaning.

Who is your favourite hero of fiction?

It has to be John McClane from the Die Hard film series, portrayed by Bruce Willis.

What is your biggest regret?

I am rarely one to regret anything, but after recently losing my father, I do wish we had spent more time laughing together.

What is your most treasured possession? What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?

I almost had a very different career. I attended the Royal College of Music and also played international-level rugby as a child. However, Pizza Hut is without question my true calling and passion.

Which living person do you most admire?

Without straying into political preferences, I thought Barack Obama carried out his presidential duties with impressive candour, humbleness and dignity.

What is your most treasured possession?

Currently my Triumph Thunderbird Storm motorbike.

Nominate your eighth wonder of the world.

The delicious bolon or "the ball", a national dish from Ecuador. It is green plantain with cheese and pork rinds, rolled into a ball and deep fried.