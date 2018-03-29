BACKSTORY: Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr’s Thabile Fuhrmann

What are you reading at the moment? What’s the one book everyone should read before they die?

Lean In by Sheryl Sandberg, and I Shall Not Hate by Izzeldin Abuelaish.

Who is your favourite hero of fiction?

Yoda and R2-D2 from Star Wars.

What is your biggest regret?

Giving up guitar lessons.

On what occasion do you lie?

When I am asked about my weight.

What was your first job?

Selling vegetables on Sunday mornings in Soweto.

Is there such a thing as "enough money", and, if so, how much is it?

Yes; enough for a roof over one’s head, a plate of food, or to afford education.

What’s the worst airport that you you’ve been in?

Mombasa in 1995.

What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?

Keep an eye on the ball and the end game.

How do you deal with stress?

I cook. Especially Sunday lunch. I also grow my own vegetables.

Which phrase or word do you overuse?

"Perhaps".

Tell us about a hidden gem in SA that not many people know about.

Africlassic River Lodge in Rivonia.

Which historical figure do you most identify with?

Walter Sisulu — I admire him for leading from the back.

What is your biggest indulgence?

My husband brings me Rooibos, ginger and lemon tea at 5am.

What do you consider the most overrated virtue?

Wisdom.

Nominate your eighth wonder of the world.

Victoria Falls.

What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?

I was born in a village called Marapyane in the former Bophuthatswana and I speak six languages, namely English, Afrikaans, Sepedi, Setswana, German and Zulu.

When and where are you happiest?

When I’m with my family, especially in the bush.