BACKSTORY: Jonathan Sinden

What are you reading at the moment? What’s the one book everyone should read before they die?

Too Big To Fail, by Andrew Sorkin. And Into Thin Air, by Jon Krakauer. It’s about a disaster on Mount Everest. I read the book in a day while watching cricket at Lord’s. It takes you up the mountain with the climbers and shows how blinded people are as they are gripped by summit fever. Always respect mother nature.

What is the one investment you wish you had made, or made earlier?

I would have invested in property from a younger age. Property offers capital appreciation and forced savings.

Tell us about a hidden gem in SA that not many people know about.

Watching the sun go down from the top of the Sandton City office tower. It’s one of the highest places in Sandton and offers incredible views, but sadly it’s not open to the public.

What is your biggest regret?

I wish I had travelled a bit more when I lived in England. I also only started running in my mid-30s.

What was your first job?

I was a doorman at a Keg pub. Given that I’m a person who likes to go to bed early, I spent most of my time yawning.

What’s the worst airport you’ve been in?

Airports are generally terrible places when you’re alone.

What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?

Patience and determination. And knowing that if the deal is best for the business, it will materialise.

How do you deal with stress?

I generally try to go to sleep and wake up as early as I can. I complement this with exercise — CrossFit or a run.

Which phrase or word do you overuse?

Don’t fight life.

Which living person do you most admire?

My mother-in-law. My wife and I recently had a beautiful baby boy called Harry. My mother-in-law has moved in with us and is doing night-nurse duties. She then goes and does a full day’s work. I don’t know how she does it.

What is your biggest indulgence?

At the moment it’s my golf membership. I love the game but simply don’t have the time to play any more, especially now that I have a new baby.

What is your most treasured possession?

Besides my family, it would be my phone. I’m constantly on it, and it has lots of important contacts and priceless memories in the form of photos. That reminds me, it’s about time that I back it up again.